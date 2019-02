CHICAGO — Authorities are responding to a level 2 hazmat situation at the Dirksen Federal Building.

A cyanide leak was reported around 8 a.m. Monday in front of the downtown courthouse located at 219 S Dearborn Street.

No employees are allowed into the building at this time. Sources say some of the lower-level floors have been evacuated.

Eastbound Jackson is closed from Clark to State Street due to this incident.

NotifyChicago: EB Jackson from Clark to State is closed due to CFD incident. — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) February 25, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for details.