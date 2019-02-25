Jason C. DeSanto is fascinated by the power of communication and the freedom to engage in it. He teaches courses at the intersection of law and public advocacy, including First Amendment law, and has pioneered the Law School's curriculum geared to preparing lawyers as impactful public persuaders, particularly in the worlds of policymaking and entrepreneurship. He is one of the highest-rated lecturers across the University, has won the Dean's Teaching Award, and was voted by three consecutive Law School graduating classes to deliver the School's annual Last Lecture, an institutional flagship. He also served for more than 15 years as a political speechwriter and debate strategist, having assisted U.S. Senators, members of Congress, and multiple American presidential campaigns. He provides public speaking coaching, media training, and communications strategy to C-suite executives at a series of Fortune 500 companies and not-for-profit entities, and has advised prevailing counsel in U.S. Supreme Court litigation. He has critiqued persuasion and political communication for The New York Times, the Today Show, CBS Radio, and the BBC; served as lead commentator on presidential addresses and debates for the award-winning PBS program, Chicago Tonight; and is a periodic analyst of presidential debates at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. He also is founding co-producer of the Newt & Jo Minow Debate Series, Oxford-style public policy debates originated at Northwestern Pritzker Law as a tribute to, and with the participation of, U.S. presidential debate pioneer and Law School alum Newton N. Minow.
Jason DeSanto reviews how well the Oscar winners did on their speeches
-
Trump invokes ‘advice-of-counsel’ defense in campaign probe
-
State police mourn loss of trooper killed after stopping to help accident victims
-
Judge acquits 3 Chicago officers of Laquan McDonald cover-up
-
Northwestern Indiana mayor convicted of bribery, tax charge
-
School resource officer escorted from school property after giving principal ticket
-
-
Federal prosecutors subpoena Trump’s inaugural committee
-
Proposed law in Hawaii would block porn sites unless users pay fee to fund victims of sex trafficking
-
lllinois AG asks court to order new sentence for Van Dyke
-
FDA chief: Federal government might step in if states don’t change lax vaccine laws
-
Police: 3 dead, including shooter, at Florida yoga studio
-
-
Trial begins for 3 Chicago cops accused in Van Dyke cover-up
-
Cory Booker announces he is running for president
-
R. Kelly accuser says he threatened to reveal her sex life