Donate blood, get chance to win trip to ‘Game of Thrones’ world premiere

CHICAGO — HBO has partnered with the American Red Cross to ask “Game of Thrones” fans to bleed #ForTheThrone.

Blood donors who give from now through March 17 will be automatically entered to win a trip to the world premiere of “Games of Thrones.”

Tose who donate between March 7-12 will receive exclusive “Game of Thrones” swag.

The Red Cross currently has a severe shortage of Type O blood, and is urging all eligible blood donors to give now.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 25-March 31:

COOK

Chicago

2/25/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rush University Medical Center, 1650 West Harrison Street

2/27/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., LifeStart Fitness Center, 77 W. Wacker, Mezzanine 3

2/27/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kendall College, 900 North Branch

3/6/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., DePaul University Ray Meyer Fitness and Recreation Center, 2235 N. Sheffield

3/7/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., DePaul University Ray Meyer Fitness and Recreation Center, 2235 N. Sheffield

3/11/2019: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive

3/13/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 300 North LaSalle, 300 North LaSalle

3/20/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 120 S. LaSalle, 120 South LaSalle

3/25/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rush University Medical Center, 1650 West Harrison Street

3/26/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross of Greater Chicago and Northern Illinois, 2200 West Harrison Street

3/27/2019: 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 S. Indiana Avenue

3/28/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 175 W Jackson Building, 175 W. Jackson Blvd., Concierge Services, Lobby Level

Glenview

3/18/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Belmont Village Senior Living, 2200 Golf Rd

Maywood

3/5/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Loyola University Center for Fitness, 2160 S. First Ave, Loyola Center for Fitness

Melrose Park

3/27/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, 701 W. North Ave

Northlake

3/10/2019: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., St. Peter’s Church, 150 Belle Dr

Palatine

3/14/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Buehler YMCA, 1400 W Northwest Hwy

Palos Heights

3/3/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Palos Heights Christian Reformed Church, 7059 W 127th St

DUPAGE

Roselle

3/7/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Clarke, 159 N Garden Ave

IROQUOIS

Cissna Park

3/19/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Creekside Community Center, 510 Prairie Ln

Donovan

3/6/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Donovan High School, 600 North St

Gilman

3/7/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Iroquois West High School, 529 E.Second St.

Watseka

2/25/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Watseka High School, 138 S. Belmont

3/22/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Legion Post 23, South 4th St.

KANKAKEE

Aroma Park

3/2/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., United Methodist Church, 3rd and Division

Bourbonnais

3/16/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Rt. 50

3/26/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Lutheran Church, 1560 Career Center Rd.

Bradley

2/28/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Quality Inn and Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave.

3/7/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Quality Inn and Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave.

3/14/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Quality Inn and Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave.

3/21/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Quality Inn and Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave.

3/28/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Quality Inn and Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave.

Herscher

3/8/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Herscher High School, 501 N.Main

Momence

3/11/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Momence Fire Department, 15 N Pine

Saint Anne

3/14/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Anne Community Drive, 650 W. Guertin 

LAKE

Buffalo Grove

3/31/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Buffalo Grove High School, 1100 W. Dundee

Grayslake

3/12/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington

North Chicago

3/21/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Rosalind Franklin University, 3333 Greenbay Road

Round Lake

3/19/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Round Lake Area Public Library, 906 Hart Rd

WILL

Bolingbrook

3/22/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Promenade Bolingbrook, 631 E. Boughton Road

Channahon

3/1/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Pioneer Path, 24920 S. Sage Street

