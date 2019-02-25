Chicago’s Very own, Malört’s being produced back in Chicago for the first time since the 80’s

CHICAGO — Love it or hate it, one of Chicago’s Very Own will be back home; Jeppson’s Malört is being produced back in sweet home Chicago for the first time since the ‘80s.

Today is a good day, Chicago. Your Jeppson's Malört is coming back home. https://t.co/gCCZql1XSc — Jeppsons Malört (@JeppsonsMalort) October 5, 2018

According to Block Club Chicago, the Chicago liqueur icon is packing up production in Florida and heading back home to be produced and bottled at CH Distillery in East Pilsen, 1629 S. Clinton St. CH Distillery purchased the Carl Jeppson Company back in September, promptly saying that they would bring Malört back to Chicago.

West Loop-based CH Distillery opened its 50,000-square-foot distillery on the old Schoenhofen Brewery campus in 2017