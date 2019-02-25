Bulls make house call for Kris Dunn to help with migraine

CHICAGO – Kris Dunn did not come to the Bulls shootaround Monday.

According to head coach Jim Boylen, Dunn stayed home sick to deal with a migraine. The team sent someone to his house to help take care of him.

“We gave some medicine to him,” explained Boylen. “Those can be traumatic, if you’ve ever had one.”

“He’s had migraines before. I think this is his first one this year, at least on a practice day. Feel bad for him. He’s in a lot of pain. Obviously for us to send somebody to his house to help him, he’s not doing real well.”

Dunn and Otto Porter Jr. will be gametime decisions against Milwaukee Monday night, but it sounds like neither will see the floor.

The Bucks are expected to play without their MVP candidate. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful with right knee soreness.