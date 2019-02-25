Blackhawks activate goaltender Corey Crawford after two months out of the lineup

WATCH LIVE: Alleged underage R. Kelly victim holds news conference with attorney Gloria Allred

Posted 1:54 PM, February 25, 2019, by

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 16: Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks makes a save against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center on November 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – For a second time this season, the Blackhawks’ top goaltender will be making a return to the team after missing significant time with a concussion.

On Monday, just ahead of the trade deadline, the team activated Corey Crawford from injured reserve, sending fellow goaltender Collin Delia down to Rockford to make room on the active roster.

Crawford, who missed most of last season and a better part of the first month of the 2018-2019 campaign with a concussion, was sidelined after suffering another in a collision in the goal crease against the Sharks at the United Center on December 16th. The goalie returned to practice earlier this month but had yet to be medically cleared to play until his activation on Monday.

