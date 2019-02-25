Aurora police release dispatch audio, 911 calls from mass shooting at Henry Pratt

*WARNING: Content in story may be disturbing to some viewers. Listener discretion is strongly advised

AURORA, Ill. — The Aurora Police Department has released recordings that took place during the mass shooting at Henry Pratt Company.

The shooting happened Feb. 15 at the 29,000-square-foot manufacturing warehouse at 641 Archer Ave. Five victims were killed and six others wounded, including five Aurora police officers. The gunman, 45-year-old Gary Martin, was fatally shot by police after he fired a Smith & Wesson handgun at officers inside Henry Pratt.

Monday morning, Aurora police published the emergency radio traffic of the radio dispatch, law enforcement response, and rescue attempts made during the shooting. Also released was a portion of the 911 calls received.

The Aurora Police Department released the following statement in regards to the recordings:

“This decision was not made carelessly as we understand the troubling nature of these calls, but as a matter of public interest and our ongoing commitment to transparency within our community, we agree that you have a right to hear the courageous souls who helped us bring this horrible tragedy to a swift conclusion.”