Aurora police officers injured in mass shooting identified

AURORA, Ill. — The Aurora Police Department has released the names of the officers who were injured in the mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Company:

Officer Adam Miller, serving since March 2015

Officer Marco Gomez, serving since September 2005

Officer John Cebulski, serving since August 1988

Officer James Zegar, serving since September 1993

Officer Reynaldo Rivera, serving since January 1995

Officer Diego Avila, serving since September 2016

“We appreciate the overwhelming show of support for the men and women of our Aurora Police Department and ask that you continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” the Aurora Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

On Feb. 15, 45-year-old Gary Martin opened fire at Henry Pratt’s 29,000-square-foot manufacturing warehouse, killing five people.

Martin was fatally shot by police.