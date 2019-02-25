A little snow, then March roars in like a lion

Although the Chicago area has missed the brunt of recent storms, wintry weather is not over. Blizzard conditions battered the upper Midwest this past weekend, adding to an already substantial snow pack. Minor disturbances are forecast to ripple across our region through the rest of the work week bringing a chance of light snow Tuesday evening, and again Friday night. The more significant of these systems is expected to be the Friday night event, offering our greatest chance of accumulating snow. Even so, snow totals are forecast to be modest at best. Blustery winds are to lock in late Friday night, sweeping polar air into the region. The core of coldest air is slated for Sunday, with highs in the single digits and lows below zero. The lowest high temperature for March 3rd stands at 8 degrees, set in 1873. Subzero readings in March are rare, occurring just 16 times over the past 148 years.