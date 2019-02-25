22-year-old man shot inside staffing agency in East Side

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was shot inside a staffing agency in the city's East Side neighborhood, according to police.

Chicago police said the man was shot in the face on the 10500 block of South Ewing Street around 2:30 p.m. The man was sitting inside the Pronto Staffing Services building when a man wearing a white hoodie and face mask walked passed the building and fired shots through the window striking the 22-year-old. The man then left the scene.

The 22-year-old was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital where he was stabilized.

No one was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

