Windy storm sends temps tumbling; cold persists into March
Coldest weather in 11 months spawns a second winter storm; its wintry afternoon mix shifts back to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning; dangerous cold, winter’s chilliest to date, hits Thursday night/Friday
Temps take plunge but more wintry weather due by weekend
Cold weather continues its winter break; westerly upper winds keep “mild” air coming through next week—daily temps 6 to 13-degrees above normal; precip nil until late week; sub-32-deg highs to cover less than 11% of the country
Wednesday’s wintry mix leads into 2 quieter weather days; intensifying weekend storm’s windy Saturday rains segue to powerhouse Sunday winds with snow showers in tow; late-season arctic blast due for Feb’s close late next week
Wild weather week; big snow, historic cold, rapid warm-up
A wintry weekend’s on tap, more like January & December—then a windy cold blast hits later Monday/Tuesday; a shifting jet stream sends temp-boosting Pacific air streaming into the area the back half of next week & next weekend
Storm behind snow records in the Southwest heads this way; NO big snows here—but rains due Saturday & high winds (50+mph gusts) hit Sunday; snowstorm targeting Upper Midwest & 2019’s biggest severe weather outbreak possible downstate
7th day here with 40s and an 8th straight day above normal; temps to flirt with 50-deg Wednesday; windy Pacific storm to jump the Rockies and redevelop on the Gulf Coast; its powerful winds to rake Chicago Thursday night/Friday
Sun’s long absence in Chicago ended Thursday afternoon—sunshine to dominate next 5 days; chilliest temps since Feb here Friday AM; windy storm to sweep the South this weekend—big rains, and on its northern flank—ice & snow
Chilliest temps to hit later Thursday/Friday; near zero overnight/Friday morning temps for sections of Wisconsin & Iowa; southern states to be swept by windy, wet weekend storm— snow on its north flank could reach north to Ohio River; Chicago in line for warm-up next week
Snow, cold and rain persist
Mega-early winter warm-up in North America to drive above normal temps through next week as windy storm rakes the South & East; its 40-70 mph gusts provoking a serious wildfire threat across west Texas; rains slated to drench South & East
Wintry air to return after springlike Monday