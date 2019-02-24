Shaun Davis returns to Sports Feed on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been a while since he's been back on Sports Feed, but we're glad to have him back.

Shaun Davis is now working for ESPN 1000 but he's still following a number of Chicago sports teams just as he has during his previous appearances on the the show.

On Sunday, he discusses the continued rebuild of the Bulls and possible draft selection with Josh Frydman on the program. Along with hoop, Shaun discussed the White Sox missing out on Manny Machado and their prospects on 2019 without him.

You can watch Shaun discuss these topics on Sunday's Sports Feed by clicking on the video above or below.