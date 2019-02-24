× High Wind Warning Chicago area-wide until 9PM CST this Sunday evening – turning sharply colder

As of 6PM CST strong west winds were still gusting 45 to 50 mph at many locations across the Chicago area and the High Wind Warning has been extended until 9PM CST this Sunday evening. Temperatures will continue a steady fall overnight into single digits by early Monday morning, when wind chills will run from -5 to -15 degrees.

The following is a list of highest wind gusts recorded today at area airport locations:

Location/highest wind gusts (mph)

Aurora/Sugar Grove….65

Wheeling/Chicago exe….63

Gary….63

O’Hare….60

Midway…60

Peru/Ottawa….60

Valparaiso IN…59

DuPage/West Chicago….58

Morris/Washburn….58

Milwaukee WI….58

Rochelle….56

Rockford….56

Lansing….55

Pontiac….55

Rensselaer IN….55

Burlington WI….55

Sterling/Rock Falls…54

DeKalb….54

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….53

Kenosha WI….52

Waukegan….48