Fundraiser helps officers afford life-saving bulletproof vests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Officer Fernando Soto is one of hundreds of Chicago police officers who benefited from the Get Behind the Vest program, which he says saved his life.

The bulletproof vest he purchased with funds donated by the program saved his life last November, just one day after the tragic shooting at Mercy Hospital.

Alderman Matt O’Shea, in conjunction with the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, hosts an annual pancake breakfast which has raised more than $120,000 to date for the program.

This annual breakfast shows the spirit of community for the hundreds of police families who live in its district. From the school children drawing pictures for the officers and saying thank you to dressing up like those they look up to.

Before it was all over, 29 gallons of batter was used to flip some 10,000 pancakes and serve about 6,000 sausage links to a grateful community, as they said thank you to the men and women in blue.