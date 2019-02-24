× Blackhawks fall to Stars, Kane point streak ends

CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Spezza broke a tie on a 5-on-3 power play midway through the third period and the Dallas Stars rebounded to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 after blowing a three-goal lead Sunday.

Spezza took Alexander Radulov’s feed across the crease and tapped the puck past goalie Cam Ward.

The victory was overshadowed by the loss of Mats Zuccarello with what was thought to be a broken right arm in his first game with Dallas. Acquired from the New York Rangers on Saturday, Zuccarello had a goal and assist, but left after two periods and is expected to be sidelined at least four weeks.

Radulov and Radek Faksa also scored and Anton Khudobin made 44 saves for the Stars, fighting for a wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Chicago star Patrick Kane was held off the scoresheet, ending his points streak at 20 games.

Chris Kunitz, Drake Caggiula and Jonathan Toews tied it for Blackhawks after they fell behind 3-0 early in the second period. Duncan Keith and Erik Gustafsson each had two assists, and Ward stopped 25 shots. Chicago dropped its second straight game after winning 10 of 12.

Defenseman Ben Lovejoy, acquired from New Jersey on Saturday, also played his first game with Dallas.

Dallas forward Jamie Benn suffered an upper body injury during the first shift of the game and didn’t return.

The Stars capitalized on a pair of Blackhawks breakdowns to take a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Set up by Zuccarello’s long pass from the Dallas zone, Faksa got past Gustafsson, broke in alone and beat Ward between the pads 11:35 in to open the scoring. Gustafsson found himself alone in the Chicago zone after the blade on defense partner Slater Koekkoek’s skate fell out.

Radulov, alone in front of the net, made it 2-0 on a backhander with 2:32 left in the period. He was set up on a quick feed by Miro Heiskanen, who had picked of Gustav Forsling’s pass near the point.

Zuccarello made it 3-0 at 1:44 of the second when he whipped in Tyler Seguin’s cross-ice feed from lower edge of the right circle.

Kunitz cut it to 3-1 on a one-timer from the slot 1:14 later. Caggiula trimmed it to 3-2 with 4:23 left in the second on a tip-in that required a video review to confirm. Caggiula’s deflection of feed was ruled no-goal by referees when Khudobin lunged and gloved the puck at the goal line, but the review determined the puck had completely crossed the line.

Toews 29th goal, on a power-play at 4:16 of the third, tied it at 3. He connected on a screened shot from the top of the right circle.

Dallas killed a double-minor high-sticking penalty to Roman Polak in the final five minutes to hang on for the win.