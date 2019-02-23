× Woman, 47, fatally shot on West Side

CHICAGO – A 47-year-old woman was shot to death in Austin early Saturday morning, police say.

Officers responded to gunfire detected by ShotSpotter technology at 12:25 a.m. They discovered a woman lying on the sidewalk next to an alleyway entrance in the 5300 block of West Iowa.

The woman had multiple gunshot wounds in her head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

The woman’s identity has not been released. No one is in custody.

