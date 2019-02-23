Wind warning in effect, highs in the low 40s
-
Sharp change to colder – High Wind Warning area-wide late tonight and Sunday
-
Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 4 inches of lake-effect snow in northwest Indiana this evening – frigid cold sets in Chicago-area-wide tonight
-
Wind Chill Advisory until 6 p.m. today, then extremely dangerous Wind Chill Warning tonight until Thursday
-
Records set: Wind chills in -50s Chicago area-wide this morning
-
Winter Storm Warning/Winter Weather Advisories and Lakeshore Flood Warning end later this Monday morning
-
-
Dangerous wind chills early this Sunday morning-Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory for heavy snow and blowing snow tonight into Monday north and central portions of the Chicago area
-
Frigid temps not done yet, snow to fall Sunday into Monday
-
Winter Weather Advisory continues in effect for light, blowing snow until later tonight
-
Freezing rain, snow causing messy commute, power outages, school closures
-
Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories for accumulating snow continue until late morning
-
-
Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Illinois Sunday night
-
Blizzard warning now in effect for much of the Chicago area through early Monday morning (red counties)
-
Region to remain in mild air over the weekend