WATCH LIVE: Bail set at $1 million in R. Kelly sex abuse case

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge on Saturday set bail at $1 million for R&B singer R. Kelly, who is charged with sexually abusing four people, including three minors, from 1998 to 2010.

Kelly, 52, must post $100,000, or 10 percent of the total bail amount, to go free pending trial.

Kelly faces 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. Each carries a possible sentence of three to seven years in prison; probation is also an option.

Kelly turned himself in to Chicago police at the 1st District station, 1718 S. State St., about 8:15 p.m. Friday. The singer, clad in a puffy blue coat, waded through throngs of reporters before police led him inside with his hands pinned behind his back.

Speaking outside the station Friday, defense attorney Steve Greenberg didn’t mince words: “I think all the women are lying. This has become … ‘Hey, I can say R. Kelly did something. Boom.'”

Kelly was previously acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008. A 6-part Lifetime documentary called “Surviving R. Kelly” recently catapulted the singer back into the spotlight. In the show, alleged victims and Kelly’s close friends accuse the singer of abuse, predatory behavior and pedophilia.

“Everything in that documentary was a rehash of things they’ve known for years,” Greenberg said. “The police have investigated, the prosecutors investigated. The jury heard [it], and everybody rejected it.”

Last month, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx made a public plea for victims to come forward, calling the allegations against Kelly “sickening.”

High-profile attorney Michael Avenatti previously said he gave prosecutors a VHS tape that shows Kelly having sex with an underage girl. On Friday, Avenatti said that girl is one of the four victims Cook County prosecutors list in their indictment. The victims are identified only by initials.

Avenatti said the quality of the VHS tape is significantly higher than that of video shown at Kelly’s 2008 trail. The attorney also said he is aware of two other tapes — and already acquired one of them.

Avenatti on Friday tweeted, “It’s over,” and, “After 25 years of serial sexual abuse and assault of underage girls, the day of reckoning for R. Kelly has arrived.”

Greenberg on Friday said, “Mr. Kelly is strong. He’s got a lot of support, and he’s going to be vindicated on all these charges.”

