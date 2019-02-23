High winds to sweep in by daybreak Sunday then rake the area into Sunday night; 60+ mph gusts a threat; blizzard in western & Upper Midwest to unload a foot or more of new snow on a region already reeling from mammoth seasonal tallies
-
Snow Sunday, temps in upper 20s
-
Winds deliver arctic chill this weekend, snow possible Sunday
-
Cold, windy Sunday; snow moving east
-
Snow moves out, sunshine returns Thursday and Friday
-
Winter Weather Advisory for far west, north portions of Chicago area
-
-
Temperatures climb Monday, light rain ahead of cooldown
-
Frigid temps not done yet, snow to fall Sunday into Monday
-
Snow system arrives late Saturday night and persists Sunday
-
Wednesday’s wintry mix leads into 2 quieter weather days; intensifying weekend storm’s windy Saturday rains segue to powerhouse Sunday winds with snow showers in tow; late-season arctic blast due for Feb’s close late next week
-
Storm behind snow records in the Southwest heads this way; NO big snows here—but rains due Saturday & high winds (50+mph gusts) hit Sunday; snowstorm targeting Upper Midwest & 2019’s biggest severe weather outbreak possible downstate
-
-
Snowy weekend ahead for Chicagoland, starting Friday evening
-
Dangerous wind chills early this Sunday morning-Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory for heavy snow and blowing snow tonight into Monday north and central portions of the Chicago area
-
Influx of polar air ebbs ahead of clouds, snow