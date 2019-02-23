A soggy Saturday forecast with a high of 47
-
Canceled flights, delayed trains and icy roads as winter storm moves east
-
High pressure brings a lull in precipitation
-
High and low temperature forecasts on the Tribune’s weather page
-
An explanation of the seven daily forecast high/low temps on the Chicago Tribune weather page
-
Mild pattern to dominate the rest of December
-
-
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
-
Mild Saturday, then temperatures take a tumble
-
20,000 homes at risk in Australia floods as crocodiles, snakes wash up
-
Frigid temps not done yet, snow to fall Sunday into Monday
-
Dismal December open to turn sunny by weekend
-
-
What times are used in keeping track of daily weather data?
-
Snowy weekend ahead for Chicagoland, starting Friday evening
-
Wet weather Saturday, highs in the 30s