The Morning Show sends two strangers on a blind date

Posted 9:39 AM, February 22, 2019, by

Chris and Ebony, both from Chicago, agreed to go on the Morning Show's first blind date set up. Would you like to be next? Make sure you contact us!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.