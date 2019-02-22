Chris and Ebony, both from Chicago, agreed to go on the Morning Show's first blind date set up. Would you like to be next? Make sure you contact us!
The Morning Show sends two strangers on a blind date
-
Bitter cold continues to grip Chicago — and it’s going to get worse
-
Do men need permission to hang out with the guys? What NOT to do on a first date and can exes REALLY be friends? “He said/ she said” relationship advice
-
Freezing rain, snow causing messy commute, power outages, school closures
-
Winter’s coldest air blowing into the area
-
Coldest weather in 11 months spawns a second winter storm; its wintry afternoon mix shifts back to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning; dangerous cold, winter’s chilliest to date, hits Thursday night/Friday
-
-
Students transform school into Hogwarts to surprise classmate fighting rare disease
-
3 men killed when Jeep slams into tree
-
Dangerous cold moves into Chicago area
-
Day care provider found guilty after Kansas infant beaten with ‘extreme violence’
-
Our Morning News Show Intern says farewell to our Newsroom & you won’t forget her!
-
-
Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano return to WGN Morning News as guest announcers!
-
Community gathers to say ‘no more’ to gun violence
-
Listen: World’s Greatest Newspaper Television Podcast – Episode 5