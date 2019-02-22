Strong winds to blow Saturday’s warmth out of town

Another winter storm is taking aim at the Midwest this weekend, but this time the Chicago area will be situated on the storm’s warm flank , sparing the area from another glaze or snow event. Far north and west portions will experience some freezing precipitation early Saturday before increasing southeast winds boost area temperatures into the 40s north and 50s south. Scattered morning showers will increase to a steadier afternoon rain as the storm center approaches, and some rare February thunderstorms are likely to develop, especially south and east of the city. The warmth will be short-lived. Strong west winds will deliver a blast of sharply colder air beginning Saturday night sending the mercury tumbling through the 20s on Sunday to lows near 10 above by early Monday. The winds could gust as high as 50 to 60 mph causing damage to trees and power lines. Wintry highs in the 20s will return Monday , though winds will noticeably diminish as high pressure moves in. Clouds will increase Tuesday as a weak clipper system is expected to bring some light snow to the Chicago area by afternoon.