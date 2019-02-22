Report: Ervin Santana agrees to minor league deal with White Sox

PEORIA, Ariz. — A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago White Sox have agreed to a minor league contract with veteran right-hander Ervin Santana.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement is pending a successful physical.

If added to the 40-man roster, Santana would get a one-year contract paying $4.3 million while in the major leagues.

Santana made just five appearances with Minnesota last season after he had surgery on his right middle finger two weeks before spring training. The Twins declined Santana’s $14 million option in October and paid him a $1 million buyout.

The 36-year-old Santana broke into the majors in 2005 with the Los Angeles Angels. The two-time All-Star is 149-125 with a 4.06 ERA in 384 career games with the Angels, Royals, Braves and Twins.