Report: Bears decide to release Cody Parkey

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Cody Parkey is getting kicked to the curb.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports the Bears have decided to release Parkey at the start of the league year.

The #Bears have decided to release K Cody Parkey at the start of the league year, sources say. A fresh start is welcomed by both parties, and the Pro Bowler will likely find work quickly. He’s still due $3.5M guaranteed on his 2019 contract. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2019

According to the Bears website, March 13th marks the beginning of the 2019 season.

The Bears already signed kicker Redford Jones as a possible replacement.

There has been wide speculation that the team would part with Parkey ever since he missed a potential game-winning, partially blocked field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs.

It was just one of 11 missed kicks in his first season in Chicago. Bears general manager Ryan Pace has vowed to upgrade the kicker position. The organization faces a $5.2 million salary cap hit if they release Parkey without a June 1 designation.