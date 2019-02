CHICAGO–The snow, rain and cold weather has made this winter an icy one.

Now, O’Hare Airport has a new weapon to fight the ice.

The airport is unveiled a central de-icing facility.

It allows the airlines to de-ice their aircraft from a new dedicated location, instead of at the gate.

The “Ice Rink” – as it will be known – can hold up to 20 narrow-body airplanes or five wide-body airplanes at a time.