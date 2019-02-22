Lunchbreak: Grecian style roasted chicken & details on Operation Taste

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Greg Gaardbo of Chicago Culinary Kitchen

Chicago Culinary Kitchen

Texas BBQ & craft beer restaurant. Weekends only 11am-sell out (approx. 2pm)

773 N. Quentin Road, Palatine, IL

http://www.chicagoculinarykitchen.com

Event:

Operation Taste

Monday, March 4th from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont (5555 N. River Rd., Rosemont, IL), more than 30 renowned Chicagoland chefs will come together for demonstrations and food tastings in support of Operation North Pole’s mission to serve children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, and raise funds for the organization’s annual Winter Wonderland event.

General admission tickets and discounted group packages are available for purchase. Guests looking for the real VIP experience can purchase tickets that also include a special early access VIP event from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Buy your Operation Taste tickets today to enjoy a fantastic night of unlimited bites & beverages and the opportunity to rub elbows with some of Chicago’s best chefs. To purchase tickets, click here (https://www.operationtaste.com/purchase-tickets). For more information about ONP’s mission, as well as information on how to volunteer or donate, visit their website.

http://www.operationnorthpole.org

https://www.operationtaste.com/purchase-tickets

Recipe:

Grecian style chicken – Serves 4 people

1 whole chicken (about 3lbs)

Salt & pepper (to taste)

½ cup Olive oil

1 Tablespoon Granulated garlic

2 Fresh lemons

3 Sprigs Fresh rosemary

3 Sprigs Fresh thyme

2 cups Mixed assortment of olives - black and green

Leave the chicken whole

Squeeze lemon all over the chicken

Olive oil the bird including under the skin

Season with salt, pepper and granulated garlic

Add herbs and olives

Cook at 375

Until golden brown and thighs have reached internal temp of 165

Squeeze remaining lemon

Serve