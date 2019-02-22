Funerals, radiothon held in honor of Aurora shooting victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. -- People are remembering the victims of the Aurora mass shooting all around Illinois.

95.9 FM is hosting 'The River's Heroes Radiothon' at Luigi's Pizza, located at 732 Prairie Street in Aurora, to honor victims of last week’s mass shooting at Henry Pratt Company.

The all-day broadcast will be held from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. At 1:24 p.m. the broadcast will pause for a moment of silence, which is the time the shooting happened.

The radio station is collecting donations for victim's family relief and to support first responders.

Two victims of the shooting are being laid to rest Friday.

Russell Beyer's funeral service will be held Friday morning at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. in Montgomery. Beyer worked at Henry Pratt for 25 plus years and was a union shop chairman.

Funeral service will also be held Friday for Vicente Juarez at Dunn Family Funeral Home in Oswego. Juarez was a stock room attendant and fork lift operator who had been with Henry Pratt since 2006.