Dean Richards reviews 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' and 'Fighting with My Family' showing in theatres this weekend.
Dean’s Reviews: ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ and ‘Fighting with My Family’
-
Actor, Comedian, Producer Stephen Merchant braves the cold to stop by WGN, and it turns out our Cortney Hall has a pretty good British accent!
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Front Runner,’ ‘Instant Family,’ ‘Widows,’ ‘Fantastic Beasts’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Glass’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Isn’t It Romantic’, ‘Alita: Battle Angel’, ‘Happy Death Day 2U’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘The Lego Movie 2,’ ‘What Men Want’ and ‘Cold Pursuit’
-
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Miss Bala’, ‘They Shall Not Grow’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Serenity’, ‘The Kid Who Would be King’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Escape Room’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Vice’, ‘On The Basis of Sex’, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’
-
Dog once used as bait for fighting ring now helping boy with anxiety ‘live a full life’
-
-
Needle disposal boxes coming to some Starbucks
-
‘Hee Haw’ star, guitar virtuoso Roy Clark has died
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Once Upon A Deadpool’, ‘Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse’, ‘Mortal Engines’, ‘The Mule’, ‘Ben Is Back’