Bulls Game Notes For Friday @ Orlando
- Since 2010-11, the Bulls are 22-10 against the Magic, their second-best record against any opponent (20-8 vs. the 76ers). Orlando won the teams’ most recent meeting, 112-84 in Chicago on January 2.
- Five of Chicago’s top seven scoring outputs of the season have come in the team’s six February games. The Bulls’ 118.2 points per game this month would be the third most in any month in franchise history, behind only March 1970 (123.5) and November 1982 (119.2).
- Otto Porter has scored 90 points in his first four games with the Bulls. The only Bulls since the merger with more points through four games with the team were Michael Jordan (99) and Jalen Rose (97).
- Lauri Markkanen has had 20+ points and 10+ rebounds in five straight games, the longest streak by a Bulls player since Scottie Pippen had six straight from January 29 to February 8, 1995.
- The Magic have won five straight games by double digits, tying the longest such streak in franchise history – they also won five straight from November 12-23, 1994.
- First-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic was the first player in franchise history to average at least 20.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists entering the All-Star break.