Blackhawks Game Notes For Friday vs. Colorado

Posted 2:56 PM, February 22, 2019, by
  • The Blackhawks have won both games against the Avalanche this season, 2-1 and 3-2 in overtime. The Avalanche had won four of five last season, holding the Hawks to just nine goals.
  • The Avalanche defeated the Jets on Wednesday, 7-1, scoring a season-high five goals in the third period. They scored two goals in the first 1:10 of the third period, their fastest two goals from the start of any period since December 23, 1997 vs. Los Angeles (two goals in first 1:09 of second period).
  • The Blackhawks have won 10 of their last 12 games dating back to January 20, the fourth-best record in the NHL since then. They are averaging 4.92 goals in that span, best in the NHL.
  • Gabriel Landeskog lit the lamp and added an assist in the win over Winnipeg, his first multi-point game since February 7. He has totaled 16 points in 20 games since January 1 after tallying 17 points in 14 games in December.
  • Patrick Kane extended his point streak to 19 games by scoring two goals in Chicago’s win over Detroit, including the game-winner in overtime. He now has six game-winning goals this season, tied for the second most in a single season in his career behind 2015-16 (nine).
  • Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen each have 77 points this season – their 154 combined points are the third most by a teammate duo in the NHL. Chicago’s Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat are right behind at 153 combined points.
