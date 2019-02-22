Adopt-A-Pet: Anderson Animal Shelter

Lesya Kercheval, Adoption Program Manager
Brande Overbey, Community Relations Manager
Sarah Brown, Volunteer Manager
Anderson Animal Shelter
1000 S. La Fox St.
South Elgin, Illinois
(Additional locations in Bloomingdale & North Aurora)
http://www.andersonanimalshelter.org
Events:
March 9, 2019, 2:00 p.m. – St. Patrick’s Day Parade – St. Charles, IL - AAS will host a unit in this holiday parade featuring staff, volunteers and supporters and their 4 legged companions.
April 30, 2019 – Harvey’s Tails Bookstore – Adopt a Shelter Pet Day Event - 3 pm - 6 pm. Come in to read to one of Anderson’s Therapy Dogs and learn about how you can help Anderson Animal Shelter save more lives!
Motorcycle Poker Run - Saturday, May 18, 2019
September 14, 2019 – Pets-a-Palooza Festival – (255 James J. Davis Dr., Mooseheart – 10a.m.) – Largest attended event of the year, autumn marketplace, interactive fun, agility & dock diving dog show, brew garden & Bark-a-rita-ville, food court, and much more!
October 12, 2019 – A Walk for Animals – Batavia River Walk Trail – Largest Fundraiser of the year, teams of all types plus Homecoming Tailgate Party post walk with activities, vendors, food & fun. -
December 7, 2019 – Santa Dawgs Howliday Breakfast – Gifford’s Restaurant