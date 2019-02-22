× A brief period of freezing rain across far western and northern-most counties of northeast Illinois early Saturday, followed by strong winds gusting to 50 mph later Saturday night and Sunday

A Winter Weather Advisory (purple-shaded counties on the map below) for icy conditions has been issued for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, DeKalb and Lee Counties for a brief period between 3AM and 9AM CST Saturday morning. As the leading edge of a storm system approaching out of the central plains bring an initial surge of light rain into far western and northern-most counties toward morning, existing snow cover may keep temperatures below freezing, so if the rain occurs, it could freeze upon contact, creating slick icy roads/streets and sidewalks and dangerous driving and outdoor conditions. Temperatures should rise above freezing by mid-morning.

The main thrust of the deepening low pressure system is forecast to bring locally heavy rains with embedded thunderstorms across the Chicago area later in the day Saturday into the evening. Once the center of low pressure and associated cold front pass here later Saturday night, winds will shift to the northwest, intensifying almost immediately, gusting 40 to 50 miles per hour – thus a High Wind Watch (tan-shaded area, including counties also under the Winter Weather Advisory on the map below) is in effect for that period until 9PM CST Sunday.

The strong northwest winds will not only make for dangerous driving conditions, but also will carry increasingly colder air into our area – temperatures will initially steady-off, then begin a slow fall that will see readings dropping into the 20s Sunday afternoon and then teens overnight. Sub-zero wind chills will greet Chicagoans Monday morning.