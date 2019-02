SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Fair lineup is taking shape – fo’ shizzle.

Snoop Dogg will be headlining on Friday, August 16th on the Grandstand.

Snoop will be joined by Warren G, Twista and others.

Rap icon and entertainment legend Snoop Dogg is coming to the 2019 Illinois State Fair! Snoop Dogg and Friends will perform Friday, August 16 on the Grandstand stage — tickets go on sale this Spring! pic.twitter.com/R7zrlKIUFu — Illinois State Fair (@ILStateFair) February 21, 2019

No word on the exact tickets sale date. The State Fair tweeted only that tickets will go on sale “this Spring.”

More information on the Illinois State Fair website.