Rae Lewis Thornton joins WGN Morning News to discuss the challenges she's faced and overcome in her 25 years living with AIDS.
Rae Lewis Thornton on living 25 years with AIDS
-
City inspectors report multiple violations at R. Kelly’s Near West Side studio
-
Elderly man struck, killed by snow plow in Libertyville
-
This domestic abuse survivor built a new life for her family with a welding torch
-
Bitter cold morning – Wind Chill Advisory until noon – light snow later this afternoon/evening
-
Russell Hornsby on working and living in Chicago and his acclaimed performance in “The Hate U Give”
-
-
High school student dies 2 days after being pulled from Lansing pool
-
The road to zero: HIV medications mark new age of treatment
-
Chicagoans share their New Year’s Eve traditions
-
A chilly Wednesday morning across the Chicago area
-
Video shows 84-year-old Alzheimer’s patient dumped by hospital outside locked care facility, daughter says
-
-
All-time record low temperature for Rockford this morning – Sterling/Rock Falls misses all-time record STATE low by 1 degree
-
Single-digit winds chills Chicago area-wide this Wednesday morning
-
25-year-old humanitarian dies from malaria while living in Ghana