Peter Tork of the Monkees dies at 77

Peter Tork, bassist and singer for 60’s pop group ‘The Monkees,’ has died.

He was 77.

Tork was an accomplished musician who wrote several hit songs for the group, and the star of the TV musical sitcom based around the band.

No word on the cause of death, he had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer a decade ago.

