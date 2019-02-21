Ohio girl dies one day after she was diagnosed with strep throat and flu

after she was diagnosed with strep throat and influenza.

WXIX reports Sable Gibson was diagnosis Tuesday morning, and school officials report it led to a cardiac arrest later that day.

In a social media post, Mason City Schools stated, “Please join us in keeping the Gibson family in our daily thoughts and prayers as they navigate these very difficult days. Their youngest, fourth grader Sable, passed away last evening after being diagnosed with strep throat and influenza on Tuesday morning which lead to cardiac arrest Tuesday afternoon.”

The post also said the school would have additional counselors available.

WKRC said Sable was the youngest of six kids in the family and school officials said she was “genuinely kind to everyone.”