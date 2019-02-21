Man charged after fatal shooting of 57-year-old in homeless encampment

CHICAGO — A man was charged in connection to a fatal shooting in an encampment for people experiencing homelessness on the city’s South Side.

George Arroyo, 57, was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday, according to Illinois State Police, after a 57-year-old man was shot near 700 W. Taylor St. in the South Loop around 5 p.m. Monday.

Illinois State Police responded to the area, known as “Tent City,” after a report from Chicago police that a shooting had occurred.

Illinois State Police said an argument ensued between the shooting suspect, later identified as Arroyo, and the 57-year-old man. Police said Arroyo fled the scene after shooting the man and was captured a short time later by Chicago police.

The 57-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was later pronounced dead.

Some who live at the encampment told WGN News the two men were involved in an ongoing dispute concerning heaters and propane tanks used to stay warm. The dispute reportedly started several weeks ago.

Arroyo appeared in court Wednesday and was held without bond.