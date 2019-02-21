Man, 39, fatally shot following altercation in car, Chicago police say

CHICAGO — A 39-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday in North Lawndale following an altercation inside the victim’s car, police said.

It happened about 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard, according to the Chicago Police Department. Police did not know the gunman’s identity. A handgun was recovered from inside the car.

The victim was shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:24 p.m.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating.

