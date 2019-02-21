× Lunchbreak: Creamy Polenta and details on the The Housewares Charity Gala

Tony Mantuano, Executive Chef & Partner of Spiaggia

Spiaggia – 980 N. Michigan Ave.

http://spiaggiarestaurant.com

Event:

The Housewares Charity Gala, a glamorous industry benefit sponsored each year by the International Housewares Association to raise money for BRCF (Breast Cancer Research Foundation) and other charities.

The gala is Monday, March 4th, 2019. 5:30-9:00 p.m. at Navy Pier 600 E. Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

Tickets are $350 each and can be purchased by visiting https://www.housewares.org/show/charity

*The International Home + Housewares Show is not open to the public.

Recipe:

Creamy Polenta

When you make polenta, the finished texture should be that of runny mashed potatoes or very creamy risotto. You should be able to pour the polenta; it should relax onto the plate and then spread out slightly, but not too far. If the polenta stands up like whipped cream, you need to add more water or stock to achieve the desired consistency. Always taste and adjust the seasoning after adding more liquid.

(Makes 2 cups)

2 cups water

Sea salt

½ cup polenta, white or yellow

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

6 tablespoons heavy cream

3 tablespoons grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Sea Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

In a large saucepan over medium heat, bring the water to a boil. Add a pinch of salt

and slowly pour in the polenta, stirring constantly to avoid any lumps. (Crush any lumps that form by pressing them against the side of the pot with a spoon.) Stir vigorously

as the polenta thickens. Continue to cook the polenta, stirring often, until it loses its grainy texture and becomes smooth, about 30 minutes. Add the butter, cream, and Parmesan and stir until well incorporated. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.