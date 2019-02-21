Harry Teinowitz talks White Sox, Blackhawks, and more on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's been doing a lot of talk on the White Sox for WGN Radio, so we figured it was time for him to pay a visit back to Sports Feed.

Harry Teinowitz was back on the show with Josh Frydman to talk about the south siders during an eventful week in which Manny Machado spurned them for San Diego and the rebuilding Padres. But there are still a lot of young prospects in the system, who figure to have something to say before 2019 is over.

The guys also discussed the Blackhawks on Thursday's program along with other topics from the world of sports. Watch the conversation in the video above or below.