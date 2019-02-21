× Dead body found inside burning house in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ill. — A house fire in Homewood has launched a full local, state and federal investigation.

Firefighters arrived around 8 p.m. Wednesday to find a body inside this house on 185th Street near Carpenter.

Investigators are trying to determine how the person died, whether the victim was dead before the fire started, and whether the fire was set intentionally to try to cover up that death.

There are no details about the victim at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.