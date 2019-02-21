× Chicago Scene: One For The Kids – fundraiser for Smith-Magenis Syndrome

Tino Gonzales and Dr. Michelle Rojas

Event:

ONE FOR THE KIDS PRESENTS CURVE BALL 2019

Saturday, February 23, 2019

Hyatt Lodge at McDonald’s Campus

2815 Jorie Boulevard

Oak Brook, IL 60523

7-11 p.m.

https://www.oneforthekids.org/

https://www.oneforthekids.org/event/2019-curve-ball/

https://e.givesmart.com/events/bNV/

About One for the Kids

One for the Kids was established in 1993 by a group of concerned individuals who wanted to make a difference. Our first event was held at Old Oaks Golf course and raised a few thousand dollars. Since that time, we have raised over $1,000,000 for several different charities. All our charities benefit children of the Chicagoland area and our main contribution each year is made to Special Children’s Charities of Chicago. Special Children’s Charities of Chicago is the fundraising organization of Special Olympics Chicago.

About Smith-Magenis Syndrome

Smith-Magenis syndrome (SMS) is a rare genetic developmental disorder that affects several parts of the body. This complex disease is characterized by abnormalities that are present at birth, along with cognitive and behavioral problems. Those with SMS experience mild to moderate intellectual disability, delayed speech and language skills, disturbances in sleep, behavioral issues, and distinctive facial features. The symptoms of this disease vary drastically from one person to the next and treatment requires the coordination of a team of specialists. Treatment is planned systematically based on symptoms and early intervention is key in ensuring that children with SMS can reach their full potential.