Winter storm moving through Chicago area for morning commute; Winter Weather Advisory in effect

CHICAGO — A Winter Weather Advisory (purple-shaded area on the headlined map) is in effect continuing into mid-afternoon Wednesday Chicago area-wide. Initially accumulating snow will spread over northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana from the south early this morning, changing over to freezing rain during this forenoon.

The Wednesday morning commute will be impacted – expect a slow treacherous drive – with temperatures expected to hover in the mid to upper 20s, the snow/freezing rain will stick, making roads/highways streets and sidewalks extremely slick and dangerous for driving/outdoor activities.

Snow accumulations will range from 1 to 2-inches south of Interstate-80 to near 4-inches along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.

Eventually temperatures should rise above 32-degrees late morning/early afternoon Wednesday with freezing rain changing to rain before changing back over to snow flurries before ending from the west later in the day/overnight.

On the headlined map note the nation-wide distribution/extent of Winter Storm Warnings (pink), Advisories for Freezing rain and snow (purple) and potential Flooding (green).