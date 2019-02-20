× Whatever happened to the hurricane house?

Dear Tom,

What happened to the “hurricane house” that was built in the Florida panhandle when Hurricane Michael struck there in 2018?

Brian Keelen

Dear Brian,

The “Sand Palace,” the house constructed from 2017 into early 2018 in Mexico Beach, on the Gulf Coast of the panhandle of Florida, was built to withstand 250 mph winds. Hurricane Michael made landfall directly over Mexico Beach on Oct. 10, 2018, with sustained winds of 155 mph, the fourth highest wind speed ever recorded with a U.S. landfalling hurricane.

Catastrophic and widespread destruction occurred in Mexico Beach and buildings in entire neighborhoods were reduced to foundation slabs, but the Sand Palace stood and it was practically undamaged. Owners Russel King and Lebron Lackey were amazed at the lack of damage. “We built it for the big one, but we had no idea that the big one would come so soon. …” Lackey said.