Walmart to host ‘Baby Savings Day’ this weekend

CHICAGO -- Walmart is hosting a "Baby Savings Day"limited sale this Saturday at participating stores across the country.
Participating stores will have specialists available to provide soon-to-be parents demonstrations of baby gear and advice on choosing the right products.
The event will be held on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Free samples and coupons will also be available on Saturday. Customers will also find several special sales and "rollbacks" in store and online.
At some stores, law enforcement will also be on hand to fingerprint children for Child ID safety kits.
For a full list of participating stores across the country, visit Walmart.com.
Here's a list of participating Walmart stores in Illinois:
- Addison 1050 N Rohlwing Rd
- Algonquin 1410 S Randall Rd
- Antioch 475 E Il Route 173
- Aurora 2900 Kirk Rd
- Batavia 801 N Randall Rd
- Belleville 2608 Green Mount Commons Dr
- Belvidere 2101 Gateway Center Dr
- Bloomingdale 314 W Army Trail Rd
- Bloomington 2225 W Market St
- Bolingbrook 200 S Bolingbrook Dr
- Bourbonnais 2080 N State Route 50
- Carbondale 1450 E Main St
- Carpentersville 365 Lake Marian Rd
- Champaign 2610 N Prospect Ave
- Chicago 7050 S Cicero Ave
- Chicago 4650 W North Ave
- Chicago 4626 W Diversey Ave
- Chicago 8331 S Stewart Ave
- Chicago 10900 S Doty Ave
- Cicero 3320 S Cicero Ave
- Collinsville 1101 Belt Line Rd
- Collinsville 1040 Collinsville Crossing Blvd
- Country Club Hills 4005 167th St
- Crystal Lake 1205 S Il Route 31
- Danville 4101 N Vermilion St Ste A
- Darien 2189 75th St
- Decatur 4224 N Prospect St
- DeKalb 2300 Sycamore Rd
- East Peoria 401 River Rd
- Effingham 1204 Avenue of Mid America
- Elgin 1100 S Randall Rd
- Evergreen Park 2500 W 95th St
- Forest Park 1300 Des Plaines Ave
- Freeport 2545 IL Route 26 S
- Galesburg 659 Knox Square Dr
- Glen Carbon 400 Junction Dr
- Glen Ellyn 3S100 IL Route 53
- Godfrey 6660 Godfrey Rd
- Granite City 379 W Pontoon Rd
- Gurnee 6590 Grand Ave
- Huntley 12300 S Il Route 47
- Jacksonville 1941 W Morton Ave
- Joliet 2424 W Jefferson St
- Joliet 1401 Il Route 59
- Kankakee 505 Riverstone Pkwy
- La Grange 9450 Joliet Rd
- Lockport 16241 S Farrell Rd
- Marion 2802 Outer Road Dr
- Mattoon 101 Dettro Dr
- McHenry 3801 Running Brook Farm Blvd
- Melrose Park 137 W North Ave
- Midlothian 4700 135th St
- Moline 3930 44th Avenue Dr
- Montgomery 2000 Orchard Rd
- Morris 333 E Us Route 6
- Morton 155 E Courtland St
- Mount Prospect 930 Mount Prospect Plz
- Mount Vernon 110 Davidson Rd
- Naperville 2552 W 75th St
- New Lenox 501 E Lincoln Hwy
- Niles 5630 W Touhy Ave
- Niles 8500 W Golf Rd
- Normal 300 Greenbriar Dr
- O Fallon 1530 W US Highway 50
- Oswego 2300 US Highway 34
- Ottawa 4041 Veterans Dr
- Pekin 3320 Veterans Dr
- Peoria 3315 N University St
- Peoria 8915 N Allen Rd
- Peru 5307 State Hwy 251
- Plainfield 12690 S Route 59
- Plano 6800 W US Highway 34
- Quincy 5211 Broadway St
- Rantoul 845 Broadmeadow Rd
- Richton Park 22401 Central Ave
- Rockford 7219 Walton St
- Rockford 3849 Northridge Dr
- Rockford 3902 W Riverside Blvd
- Rolling Meadows 1460 Golf Rd
- Romeoville 420 Weber Rd
- Roscoe 4781 E Rockton Rd
- Round Lake 2680 N Il Route 83
- Saint Charles 150 Smith Rd
- Savoy 505 S Dunlap Ave
- Silvis 1601 18th St
- Skokie 3626 Touhy Ave
- Springfield 3401 Freedom Dr
- Springfield 2760 N Dirksen Pkwy
- Springfield 1100 Lejune Dr
- Sterling 4115 E Lincolnway
- Streamwood 850 S Barrington Rd
- Tinley Park 9245 159th St
- Urbana 100 S High Cross Rd
- Vernon Hills 555 E Townline Rd
- Villa Park 900 Hwy 83 S
- Washington 1980 Freedom Pkwy
- Waukegan 3900 Fountain Square Pl
- Wheeling 1455 E Lake Cook Rd
- Wood River 610 Wesley Dr
- Woodstock 1275 Lake Ave
- Zion 4000 IL Route 173