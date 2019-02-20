Sections of Iowa, Minnesota & upstate Wisconsin—hit with up to 11” of snow Wednesday in storm which swiped Chicago—in for more weekend snow; same windy storm to bring rain here Saturday and powerhouse 50+ mph gusts & snow showers Sat. night/Sunday

Posted 11:07 PM, February 20, 2019, by
