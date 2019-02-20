Restorative Justice Court works to change lives in North Lawndale  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Healing the damage caused by crime is the goal of Cook County’s Restorative Justice Community Court.

Thirteen young people who faced non-violent felony charges have completed the program since it launched in August 2017 in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood. The restorative justice process can take six months to one year and once it is finished, the case is dismissed.

“We get them to think. Think about the crime and how you hurt somebody,” Jacquelyn Ingram, a volunteer community liaison circle keeper, said. “We want them to change. We want them to come back to this community and give back.”

Gaynor Hall reports in this WGN Cover Story.

For more information visit: