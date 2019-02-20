× R. Kelly vacating West Side recording studio: lawyers

CHICAGO — R&B artist R. Kelly will be vacating his West Side recording studio, according to his lawyers.

A judge issued an order on Feb. 8 limiting the artist’s access to his studio between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and ordered it to only be used as a recording studio — not for residential purposes.

In a statement Wednesday, attorney Steve Greenberg said R. Kelly was repeatedly harassed while doing his job in the studio during the limited hours we was allowed to be there.

He said the judge’s ruling was “without any logical rationale.” He compared the artist to Beethoven, F. Scott Fitzgerald and Winston Churchill, among others, and said history has “admired creativity” through the years.

“R. Kelly can never be creative and do his job under the circumstances which leaves him no choice but to leave his building,” Greenberg, said in the statement.

The Chicago Sun-Times said the Cook County judge also prohibited use of the second floor Tuesday, after building inspectors found faulty stairs. Photos were shown in court of the inside of the recording studio from the Jan. 16 inspection.

The ruling came a week after Chicago building inspectors found code violations at the R&B star’s recording studio on the city’s near West Side during a court-ordered inspection. Those violations included evidence the industrial space was used as a residence.

Kelly came under fire after women featured on a Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” made new sexual misconduct allegations against the singer. Kelly has denied the allegations.

“The public should not rush to judgement,” his lawyer said in Wednesday’s statement. “Almost all of the statements in the documentary were previously debunked, by facts, and rejected by the police, judges, and a jury. A hashtag does not make people truthful or credible.”