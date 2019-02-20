LIST: SCHOOL CLOSINGS/DELAYS IN CHICAGO AREA

Midday Fix: Chicken Karaage

Chef Mari Katsumura

Kaisho & Yugen

652 W. Randolph St. Chicago, IL 60661

312.265.1008

http://yugenchicago.com/

Recipe:

Chicken Karaage 

 1.5 Tbsp Fresno chili pepper

2 Tbsp  Shallot

1 cup    Ginger

2 cups   Yellow onion

2 cups   Garlic

½ Cup Tamari soy

2 tsp      Mirin

1 tsp      Salt

3 Tbsp   Sugar

1 Tbsp   Sake

1 tsp      Sesame oil

2 pounds Chicken thighs

Rice flour for dredging

Fry oil, of your choice

Directions:

Rough chop all the vegetables and place in the bowl of a food processor, add all liquid and dry ingredients, then pulse until the marinade is still slightly chunky but no large pieces of vegetables.  Cut chicken thighs into small/medium size cubes or strips then pour marinade over chicken in a large mixing bowl covered with plastic or marinate in a large plastic (Ziploc) bag overnight in the refrigerator.  The following day remove chicken from marinade, making sure to wipe off any excess pieces of marinade.  Dredge in rice flour then fry in a pot or a fryer at 350F until golden brown or thoroughly cooked (at least 165 degrees).

 

