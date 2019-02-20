× Midday Fix: Chicken Karaage

Chef Mari Katsumura

Kaisho & Yugen

652 W. Randolph St. Chicago, IL 60661

312.265.1008

http://yugenchicago.com/

Recipe:

Chicken Karaage

1.5 Tbsp Fresno chili pepper

2 Tbsp Shallot

1 cup Ginger

2 cups Yellow onion

2 cups Garlic

½ Cup Tamari soy

2 tsp Mirin

1 tsp Salt

3 Tbsp Sugar

1 Tbsp Sake

1 tsp Sesame oil

2 pounds Chicken thighs

Rice flour for dredging

Fry oil, of your choice

Directions:

Rough chop all the vegetables and place in the bowl of a food processor, add all liquid and dry ingredients, then pulse until the marinade is still slightly chunky but no large pieces of vegetables. Cut chicken thighs into small/medium size cubes or strips then pour marinade over chicken in a large mixing bowl covered with plastic or marinate in a large plastic (Ziploc) bag overnight in the refrigerator. The following day remove chicken from marinade, making sure to wipe off any excess pieces of marinade. Dredge in rice flour then fry in a pot or a fryer at 350F until golden brown or thoroughly cooked (at least 165 degrees).