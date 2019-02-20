Midday Fix: A trio of margaritas ahead of National Margarita Day
Ethan Alderete. Tuco and Blondie General Manager
Tuco and Blondie
3358 N. Southport Ave., Chicago
http://www.tucoandblondie.com/
Events:
- Tuco and Blondie, 4 Star Restaurant Group’s “Mexifun” concept in Lakeview, will offer a special margarita flight in honor of National Margarita Day on Friday, February 22.
- The flight will consist of three, four-ounce margaritas including the Mezcal Margarita, Black Cherry Margarita and the Classic Margarita. Cost per flight is $10, exclusive of tax and gratuity.
- Tuco and Blondie recently launched a new brunch menu offered on Saturdays and Sundays with menu options including Breakfast Fajitas, Seasonal Pancakes and El Sombrero Benedict.
Recipes:
Classic Margarita
1.5 oz reposado tequila
.5 oz triple Sec
.5 oz lime juice
.75 oz agave syrup
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker.
Shake and pour into a salt rimmed rocks glass garnished with lime.
Black Cherry Margarita
1.5 oz tequila
.5 oz triple Sec
.5 oz lime juice
.75 oz agave syrup
.5 oz black cherry syrup
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker.
Shake and pour into a salt rimmed glass garnished with a Luxardo cherry.
Mezcal Margarita
1.5 oz mezcal
.5 oz Cointreau
.5 oz agave syrup
.25 oz lime juice
.25 oz orange juice
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker.
Shake and pour into a Tajin rimmed glass, garnish with orange slice.