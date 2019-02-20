LIST: SCHOOL CLOSINGS/DELAYS IN CHICAGO AREA

Midday Fix: A trio of margaritas ahead of National Margarita Day

Posted 11:04 AM, February 20, 2019, by

Ethan Alderete. Tuco and Blondie General Manager

Tuco and Blondie

3358 N. Southport Ave., Chicago

http://www.tucoandblondie.com/

Events:

  • Tuco and Blondie, 4 Star Restaurant Group’s “Mexifun” concept in Lakeview, will offer a special margarita flight in honor of National Margarita Day on Friday, February 22.
  • The flight will consist of three, four-ounce margaritas including the Mezcal Margarita, Black Cherry Margarita and the Classic Margarita. Cost per flight is $10, exclusive of tax and gratuity.
  • Tuco and Blondie recently launched a new brunch menu offered on Saturdays and Sundays with menu options including Breakfast Fajitas, Seasonal Pancakes and El Sombrero Benedict.

Recipes:

Classic Margarita

1.5 oz reposado tequila

.5 oz triple Sec

.5 oz lime juice

.75 oz agave syrup

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker.

Shake and pour into a salt rimmed rocks glass garnished with lime.

 Black Cherry Margarita

1.5 oz tequila

.5 oz triple Sec

.5 oz lime juice

.75 oz agave syrup

.5 oz black cherry syrup

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker.

Shake and pour into a salt rimmed glass garnished with a Luxardo cherry.

Mezcal Margarita

1.5 oz mezcal

.5 oz Cointreau

.5 oz agave syrup

.25 oz lime juice

.25 oz orange juice

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker.

Shake and pour into a Tajin rimmed glass, garnish with orange slice.

